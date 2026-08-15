CJP convenor Dipke launches ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign on I-Day, seeks cap on private school fees

Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign from his native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, alleging poor infrastructure in government schools and demanding a cap on fees charged by private schools.

The CJP will also undertake a similar movement regarding poor health conditions at public hospitals.

Dipke travelled to his native village, Santuk Pimpri, and attended a flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day.

He visited a Zilla Parishad school and checked basic facilities, where he found that toilets lacked water supply.

"If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?" Dipke told reporters.

Dipke flagged the alleged precarious condition of the school, claiming broken windows and inadequate benches for students.

"We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he said.

The CJP convenor said he would visit government-run schools in other talukas of Maharashtra to check whether facilities are available for students in the next phase of the "School Thik Karo Campaign".

"The budget of the Central government has been curtailed for education," he alleged.

Dipke alleged that government-run schools are being shut to benefit private ones.

''We have seen that over 94,000 state-run schools have been shut down in the past ten years in India. How can a nation be strengthened by shutting down schools when more schools need to be opened?" he asked and accused the government of favouring private schools.

If children achieve big after studying in government schools, who will go to private schools, Dipke questioned.

He alleged the government has failed to provide facilities in schools and there is no equal opportunity for students.

''There should be freedom of equal opportunities. Until equal opportunity is available, we cannot say that our country is developing. The students are making videos saying they don't have good roads to reach their schools. This shows the government has failed to provide facilities at state-run schools," he added.

During the inspection of the school in his village, the CJP founder claimed the washroom was apparently cleaned just ahead of his arrival.

"If a basic facility like water is missing from our government schools even after 80 years of independence, then how is the country going to develop? If water is not available at schools, will students go to their homes to use toilets?" he questioned.