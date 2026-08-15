CJP’s Instagram account briefly taken down on Independence Day, later restored

The official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was taken down briefly on Saturday morning but was restored later in the day, with the outfit alleging that the move was an attempt to silence its voice on Independence Day.
The CJP, which recently led a students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, said it had successfully recovered the account.
“What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!” the outfit said in a post.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the takedown, saying the party’s official Instagram handle had been removed and calling those behind the move “bloody cowards”.
The account was later restored, according to the outfit.
The development comes amid a series of campaigns launched by the CJP in recent weeks, including outreach programmes highlighting the condition of government and village schools, as well as protests over issues concerning students and education.
The outfit has also sought to place youth-related issues on the national agenda ahead of Independence Day.
It had launched a campaign urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the country’s youth in his Independence Day speech, raising concerns over unemployment, education and other issues affecting young people.
In recent months, the CJP has organised protests and campaigns focused on education, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and other student-related issues, with Dipke emerging as the outfit’s prominent face.
(With inputs from PTI)