CJP’s Instagram account briefly taken down on Independence Day, later restored

The official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was taken down briefly on Saturday morning but was restored later in the day, with the outfit alleging that the move was an attempt to silence its voice on Independence Day.

The CJP, which recently led a students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, said it had successfully recovered the account.

“What a shame that those who oppose CJP chose India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice. We will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts!” the outfit said in a post.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the takedown, saying the party’s official Instagram handle had been removed and calling those behind the move “bloody cowards”.