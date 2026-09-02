MCD sets October 31 to finish road work in Delhi, readies plan to curb winter pollution

NEW DELHI: As the city is heading towards another pollution season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set an October 31 deadline to complete work on 870 km of roads. It was handed over to the MCD while outlining a series of measures aimed at controlling road dust, improving waste collection and preventing garbage burning.

Addressing the MCD Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday, commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said that around 600 km of the road network had been completed.

The work progressed through funds, including the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) and other government-supported allocations, the senior official said.

According to the commissioner, road and dust management would form a major component of the MCD’s pollution-control strategy. The civic body is also working on procuring specialised machinery under an OPEX model, with the target of bringing some machines by mid-November. An order has been placed for 1,000-litre machines, with the MCD aiming to receive 300-400 machines before October 31.

Khirwar said the civic body was strengthening collection and transportation contracts in several zones to enhance solid waste management. In west Delhi, the target is to expand improved waste collection to 25 wards by September 20, and the objective is to ensure that garbage does not accumulate or get burnt during the pollution season, he said.