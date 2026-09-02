‘No curtains’: Delhi government tightens safety measures in buses

NEW DELHI: Days after a teenage girl was gang-raped on a moving bus in Noida, the Delhi government on Tuesday directed bus operators to implement safety measures, ensuring that vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons remain functional at all times.

According to the transport department’s order, buses shall not have curtains or glass fitted with films. Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections, is strictly prohibited. The government directed that all bus drivers must have a valid driving licence and uniform.

Bus operators have been directed to sensitise drivers, conductors and other crew members about preventing harassment and the serious consequences of any misconduct against women passengers.

The development follows the alleged gang-rape of the 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh by the conductor and driver of a sleeper bus in Noida. Police said they arrested two accused individuals. The crime, which brought back memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder—the Nirbhaya case—took place on the night of August 4.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said, “Passenger safety is non-negotiable. Every bus operating in Delhi must meet prescribed safety and operational standards, with essential systems and equipment remaining functional at all times. We are committed to making public transport safer and more reliable for every commuter.”