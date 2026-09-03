Delhi govt fast-tracks nursing home renewals, certificates to be issued within 2 working days

NEW DELHI: In a latest move, the Delhi government has simplified the process for fresh registration and renewal of existing nursing homes, introducing a time-bound mechanism under which renewal applications will be deemed approved once the required documents are submitted.
According to an administrative order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday, the renewal certificate will be issued within two working days from the date of submission and will be instantly downloadable from the online Nursing Home Registration portal. Additionally, the portal will include a provision for auto-renewal of registration.
The order, issued following recommendations of a committee constituted to examine the documents required for fresh registration and renewal, said that documentary requirements have been consolidated under eight submission heads for Category A, B and C nursing homes.
It also specifically directs the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that documents not required under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953 or the rules framed under it should not be sought from applicants.
In addition to that, for fire safety compliance, the order states that the Fire Safety Certificate issued by the Delhi Fire Services, as per applicable building bye-laws and fire-safety norms, will be needed. No other fire-safety certificate or document is to be sought, although an undertaking regarding compliance with fire-safety requirements will also have to be submitted.
In a similar way, for Delhi Pollution Control Committee compliance, only an agreement with a DPCC authorised agency for biomedical waste disposal and DPCC authorisation for biomedical waste will be enough. The order also stated that noise-monitoring reports for DG sets and ETP/STP consent or authorisation will not be required.
The government has also done away with the requirement for nursing homes to submit their hospital letterhead and last registration certificate, saying that these can be seen from available records.
However, the deemed approval does not necessarily mean that nursing homes will be exempt from scrutiny.
The order mentioned that documents submitted for renewal will be verified at the back-end by the department. In case any discrepancy, misrepresentation, false information or violation of applicable laws, rules or prescribed norms is found, the competent authority can initiate appropriate action, including suspension or cancellation, after seeking clarification as applicable.
The revised checklists, formats and inspection proforma are to be placed on the official website and uniformly used by the Nursing Home Cell. Scrutiny and inspection under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act and its rules will continue wherever applicable.