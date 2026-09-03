Delhi govt fast-tracks nursing home renewals, certificates to be issued within 2 working days

NEW DELHI: In a latest move, the Delhi government has simplified the process for fresh registration and renewal of existing nursing homes, introducing a time-bound mechanism under which renewal applications will be deemed approved once the required documents are submitted.

According to an administrative order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday, the renewal certificate will be issued within two working days from the date of submission and will be instantly downloadable from the online Nursing Home Registration portal. Additionally, the portal will include a provision for auto-renewal of registration.

The order, issued following recommendations of a committee constituted to examine the documents required for fresh registration and renewal, said that documentary requirements have been consolidated under eight submission heads for Category A, B and C nursing homes.

It also specifically directs the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that documents not required under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953 or the rules framed under it should not be sought from applicants.

In addition to that, for fire safety compliance, the order states that the Fire Safety Certificate issued by the Delhi Fire Services, as per applicable building bye-laws and fire-safety norms, will be needed. No other fire-safety certificate or document is to be sought, although an undertaking regarding compliance with fire-safety requirements will also have to be submitted.