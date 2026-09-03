Delhi Govt issues safety plan for city, outside buses; orders panic buttons, first-aid kits

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued detailed directions to all bus operators operating in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed safety, security and operational requirements for the protection of their passengers.

The directions issued by the Delhi Transport Department also apply to buses from other states plying or operating in Delhi. Any violation of the norms may invite action in accordance with the law.

As part of the efforts to ensure the passengers’ safety, the Transport Department has directed every bus operator to ensure that vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) and panic buttons remain functional and operational at all times.

Panic buttons must be easily accessible to passengers and maintained in a proper working condition. All buses must also carry serviceable fire extinguishers and first-aid kits. Operators have been told to ensure that buses are parked at night only at authorised, secure and adequately lit locations.

In accordance with applicable rules and directions of the court, buses must not be fitted with curtains or unauthorised films on windows. The use of films on window glass is prohibited, and the prescribed transparency norms for windshields, rear windows and side windows must be followed.