ABVP students protest at Civic Centre over Satya Niketan building collapse

Around 150-200 ABVP students gathered at the Civic Centre in Delhi on Sunday to protest against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following the collapse of a building in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan that left five people dead and several others injured, police said.

The protesters entered the Civic Centre through Gate No. 5 and staged a demonstration outside the main building, raising slogans against the functioning of the civic body.

Police said some protesters attempted to forcibly enter the main building, leading to a scuffle between them and police personnel.

“During the protest, some demonstrators attempted to forcibly enter the main Civic Centre building, following which jostling broke out between the protesters and police personnel,” a senior police officer said.

Around 15 students were detained and taken to Kamla Market police station, where action under the Delhi Police Act was being initiated, the officer said. The remaining protesters were later dispersed.

The situation at the Civic Centre was brought under control and no further disturbance was reported, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)