Five killed, several trapped after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; CM orders magisterial probe

A 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday, leaving at least five students dead and many trapped, officials said.

Ten people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom four were brought dead to the hospital, and one died during treatment.

Three patients remain admitted and are undergoing treatment, while one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.

A 19-year-old person was also brought to Safdarjung Hospital at 3.05 pm with minor injuries and was admitted for observation, officials said.

Locals claimed that around 40 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors.