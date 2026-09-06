Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM says rescue operations on 'war footing'; govt forms probe panel

The Delhi government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse of a five-storey building housing a boys' PG in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and a PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of the building known as 'Hostel Daze' near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.
Speaking on the incident, South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that the government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse and initiate strict action against those responsible.
"...The government has formed a committee. The committee will investigate the matter, and as soon as its report comes, the strictest possible action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the house, and perhaps he has also been arrested," Bidhuri said.
Terming the collapse tragic, the South Delhi MP added, "This is a very unfortunate incident. This building was not constructed today or yesterday. It was an old building. What has happened is very unfortunate, and our prayer to God is that all the people who are trapped inside are safely brought out. Some people have been injured. We pray to God that they recover as soon as possible, and the government should make the strictest possible arrangements to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future."
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.
Gupta said rescue teams are carrying out operations on a war footing and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.
Six people have been rescued so far, said Delhi Police on Sunday.
"Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families," CM Gupta said on X.
She added, "The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority."
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed concern over the incident and directed agencies to ensure coordinated rescue efforts.
In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need."
BJP leader Ashish Sood said that the safety and well-being of citizens remains the government's foremost priority.
Sood posted on X, "Deeply concerned about the building collapse near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services team has reached the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with our teams working on the ground to provide all necessary assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation and have directed the concerned teams to take every necessary measure to ensure the safety of those at the site. The safety and well-being of our citizens remains our foremost priority."
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi also arrived at the spot to monitor the relief work and appealed for all efforts to remain focused on the immediate rescue of the victims.
"I received information about the incident an hour ago. By then, the ambulance had already arrived. We want the children to be saved. There are many shortcomings in the system, and I accept that. But right now, I request everyone to let the rescue operation continue first," Mayor Pravesh Wahi said.
Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal pointed to possible unauthorised excavation work inside the building as a factor behind the collapse.
"...It appears that work was being done to open up a basement in the existing structure. It is a deeply unfortunate event. I spoke with the local MLA, Anil Sharma, who is currently at the site. The entire MCD team is engaged in rescue operations. The Delhi Government and the MCD are providing all necessary assistance. We pray to the Almighty for the safety of everyone trapped inside, and the government will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against those found responsible," Chahal said.
Search and rescue operations involving disaster management teams, fire services, police and civic authorities remain underway at the site.
(With inputs from ANI)