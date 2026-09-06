Satya Niketan building collapse: Delhi CM says rescue operations on 'war footing'; govt forms probe panel

The Delhi government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse of a five-storey building housing a boys' PG in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon and a PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of the building known as 'Hostel Daze' near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.

Speaking on the incident, South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that the government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the collapse and initiate strict action against those responsible.

"...The government has formed a committee. The committee will investigate the matter, and as soon as its report comes, the strictest possible action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the house, and perhaps he has also been arrested," Bidhuri said.

Terming the collapse tragic, the South Delhi MP added, "This is a very unfortunate incident. This building was not constructed today or yesterday. It was an old building. What has happened is very unfortunate, and our prayer to God is that all the people who are trapped inside are safely brought out. Some people have been injured. We pray to God that they recover as soon as possible, and the government should make the strictest possible arrangements to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future."