'Govt must wake up from slumber': AAP slams Delhi authorities over Satya Niketan building collapse

In a post on X, Atishi said, "The news of the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi's Moti Bagh is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. The apprehension that several people, including students, are trapped under the debris is deeply distressing. We appeal to the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with utmost promptness and to safely extricate all those trapped under the rubble."

She added, "The government must conduct a high-level investigation into this incident and ensure strict action against those responsible for negligence, so that such painful tragedies can be prevented in the future."

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the authorities over unchecked illegal construction and alleged corruption across departments.

"Just a few days ago, you saw a four-story building collapse in Saket. It took the government and the MCD a whole week to admit it was a four-story building. Initially, they kept claiming it had only two floors... I am telling you about this case here as well. An illegal PG facility was operating in a four-story building... A basement was being illegally excavated there during the monsoon season," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Targeting senior officials, Bharadwaj added, "Unless you go beyond the 'small fish' and target the 'big crocodiles'—the DC, the Commissioner, the one who was walking his dog in the stadium- this will keep happening... Previously, only the MCD was taking bribes. But for the past year, the MCD, the Fire Department, and the SDM/DM departments have all been taking bribes."

Criticising the administration over safety lapses, AAP leader and former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also posted on X, "Sometimes buildings are collapsing, sometimes fire incidents are shaking Delhi. The tragic accident in Satya Niketan is yet another proof of the BJP's dilapidated governance system and the failure of the BJP-ruled MCD. No action against illegal constructions, no adherence to safety rules, and no accountability either. Why should the people of Delhi pay the price for these accidents with their lives?"

(With inputs from ANI)