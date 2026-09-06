One killed, three critical after boys' PG building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan

At least one person was killed, and three others were critically injured after a five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Around 30 to 50 students could be trapped under the debris, with some of them calling for help on phones, according to locals.

Rescue operations were underway, and around 10 people have been rescued so far. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and three of them were stated to be in critical condition, they said.

A PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building known as 'Hostel Daze' near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.

According to officials, construction work in the basement was ongoing prior to the incident.

The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries.

Local police staff, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.