Delhi building collapse: Video shows bloodied man beneath rubble as desperate search for the buried goes on

NEW DELHI: Blood streaked across a student's dust-covered face as he lay trapped in a suffocating pocket beneath slabs of concrete – the rubble of a building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan.

The around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in a congested bylane near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving three students dead, five critical and many more trapped.

The crash turned the narrow student neighbourhood into a frantic scene of rescuers, anxious friends and residents desperately searching for those buried underneath.

A video circulating among students offered a chilling glimpse into the moments after the collapse.

Recorded from beneath the rubble, it showed a student amid broken concrete, his face and clothes covered in cement and dust, with blood flowing from the side of his forehead as the camera moved through the cramped space around him.

The video was reportedly shared in an Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College student group.

One of the trapped students, Aditya, a first-year BCom student from Bihar studying at ARSD College, recorded the video, Vansh, another student from the college, told PTI.

Two people were believed to have been trapped in the section captured in the video, the students said.

A local said screams of "save me, save me" and other cries were heard right after the collapse.