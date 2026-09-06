‘We are still here’: Students make desperate calls from under Delhi building rubble

Students trapped under the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon were making calls from beneath the rubble, as rescue teams raced to pull them out.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the site, said teams were in contact with some of those trapped inside and that several people were believed to be still under the debris.

“We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe,” Sharma said.

Locals said around 30 to 50 students could be trapped inside the building, which housed a paying guest accommodation. Several people had already been rescued from the rubble as emergency teams continued their search.

The collapse triggered panic in the densely populated neighbourhood, with residents rushing out of nearby buildings after what some described as a “sudden tremor”.

The five-storey structure, identified by locals as Hostel Daze, came down with a loud crash, leaving a mound of concrete and debris where the PG accommodation had stood.

With rescue teams yet to reach all parts of the structure, residents initially used their bare hands and whatever tools they could find to clear the debris and look for survivors.