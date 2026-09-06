'Every student’s life is precious': Congress slams Delhi government on boys PG collapse in Satya Niketan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said every student’s life was precious and their safety must be ensured under all circumstances after a five-storey building housing a boys’ PG collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, leaving two person dead and several others feared trapped.

Gandhi urged the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and other rescue agencies to make every effort to reach those trapped under the debris and ensure the injured receive immediate medical treatment.

“The news of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. Reports indicate that several people are trapped under the debris, including many students from Delhi University,” Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.