Three killed, five critical after boys' PG building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan

A 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least three students dead and many trapped, officials said.

Nine people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital, and two died during treatment. Five are critical, and one rescuer who sustained injuries was discharged, police said.

Locals claimed that around 40 to 50 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors.

Repair work was underway in the basement of the structure, which was used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation, when it collapsed at around 1.30 pm, a senior officer said.

Locals claimed that collection of water over days of rain in the basement had weakened the building's foundation, leading to it eventual collapse.

Teams of Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, reached the spot and commenced rescue operations.

The area is marked by narrow, congested bylanes lined with eateries and PG accommodations catering mainly to students.

A police officer said the structure was nearly 50 years old.

The densely packed buildings and heavy student presence often leave little room for movement, with locals saying most of the students staying in the locality were from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study at colleges located across the road.

As rescue teams worked through the debris, locals and eyewitnesses also joined the frantic efforts, using their bare hands and whatever tools were available to search for those buried underneath.