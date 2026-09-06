Delhi sees more rain as low-pressure system over UP brings heavy rainfall forecast for several states

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday as a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas continued to influence weather conditions over the national capital, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states, including Delhi.

The low-pressure area, which was earlier located over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, lay over southwest Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood on Sunday, according to the IMD. The system is likely to move east-northeastwards during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 6, the weather agency said.

Delhi's Safdarjung station recorded 30 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours preceding the IMD's observation. The maximum temperature was 27.6°C, 6.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.6°C, one degree below normal.

Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at both 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to the IMD.

The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in Delhi on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 25°C.