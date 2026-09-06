Delhi sees more rain as low-pressure system over UP brings heavy rainfall forecast for several states

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday as a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas continued to influence weather conditions over the national capital, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places across several states, including Delhi.
The low-pressure area, which was earlier located over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, lay over southwest Uttar Pradesh and the neighbourhood on Sunday, according to the IMD. The system is likely to move east-northeastwards during the next 24 hours.
Under its influence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 6, the weather agency said.
Delhi's Safdarjung station recorded 30 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours preceding the IMD's observation. The maximum temperature was 27.6°C, 6.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.6°C, one degree below normal.
Humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at both 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to the IMD.
The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with moderate rain in Delhi on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 25°C.
Weather conditions are expected to become partly cloudy over the following days. On September 7 and 8, the maximum temperature is forecast at 34°C, with minimum temperatures of 24°C and 25°C, respectively. On September 9 and 10, the maximum temperature is expected to be 33°C, with minimum temperatures of 26°C and 25°C.
The IMD has issued no warning for September 7-11. For September 11, generally cloudy skies are expected, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25°C.
The showers brought relief from the recent heat, with people stepping out near India Gate to enjoy the rain. Residents were seen jogging and spending time outdoors, while children played in the rain.
However, rainfall on Saturday caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. Areas including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road reported water accumulation during the morning.
The showers also affected the wider National Capital Region, with several key stretches in Gurugram witnessing waterlogging. The accumulated rainwater disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to commuters.
Amid the continuing rainfall, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of Sadhbhavana Park and adjoining roads to assess the waterlogging situation.
During the inspection, Gupta interacted with officials and on-ground staff to review drainage arrangements and assess the challenges caused by the rainfall.
She directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure that accumulated water was drained promptly.
(With inputs from ANI)