Delaying clean air initiatives in Delhi to cost lives and economies: report

NEW DELHI: A report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) highlights the economic and health impacts of delaying clean air action in Delhi, indicating that such delays have measurable health costs.

The report states that if Delhi postpones its progress towards meeting national air quality standards by eight years, the reduction in cumulative PM2.5 exposure by 2040 could be cut in half, from 20% to 10% resulting in significantly greater health risks during that period.

In 2025, human-caused outdoor air pollution (PM2.5 and ozone) was associated with an estimated 6.4 million premature deaths worldwide. Additionally, household air pollution contributed to around 2 million premature deaths, including approximately 300,000 children.

Released on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, the report, titled ‘Hidden Assets: The Economic and Health Case for Climate and Clean Air Action’, represents the first comprehensive global economic assessment of integrated climate and clean air actions.

The assessment covers four countries, China, India, Mexico and Nigeria ,which together account for more than 40% of the world's population. These countries are often seen as regional leaders and have extensive experience with key solutions.