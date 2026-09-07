Delhi building collapse: Lookout notice issued against PG owner, HC to hear plea on incident

A lookout circular has been issued against the owner of a five-storey paying guest accommodation that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing six people, as rescue operations entered their second day on Monday.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Hariram Bansal and others in connection with the collapse and are trying to trace the building owner. The case includes charges related to culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others.

The Delhi high court has agreed to hear a PIL on Monday concerning the collapse of the building. The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway in its basement. The structure, known locally as Hostel Daze, was being used as a boys’ PG accommodation and housed students from colleges in the South Campus area.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, police and other agencies continued searching through the debris on Monday. At least 11 people had been rescued by the morning, while authorities said they could not yet rule out the possibility of more people being trapped. Officials also raised concerns about an unidentified labourer who may still be under the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with work continuing in the basement area. She said the adjacent building, which had also been found unsafe, had been evacuated and would be demolished after the debris from the collapsed structure was cleared.