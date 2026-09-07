7 killed after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi; 12 rescued as NDRF says exact number of trapped not known

The death toll rose to seven after a 50-year-old multi-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, officials said on Monday. Police said another body was recovered from the debris.
Rescue teams have so far pulled out 12 people from the debris, while the exact number of people who may still be trapped is not known, the National Disaster Response Force said.
The rescue operation is expected to continue through the day.
National Disaster Response Force Inspector General (IG) Narendra Bundela said the federal contingency force did not have a "specific figure" on the number of people trapped under the debris.
The IG said the NDRF is using cutters, hydraulic jacks and canine teams to look for signs of life at the site.
Two NDRF technical teams have been deployed at the site since Sunday.
Rescue operations continued through the night after the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.
Teams of the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were involved in the rescue operation. Emergency personnel worked through the debris to trace those still feared trapped.
The five-storey structure, including a basement, was nearly 50 years old. It was being used as a PG accommodation and was located in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, known for its concentration of student accommodations and eateries near the university campus.
Repair work was reportedly underway in the basement when the building collapsed. Locals had claimed that water had accumulated in the basement following days of rain and may have weakened the building’s foundation, though the exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established.
Police have now registered a case against the building owner and others. DCP Goel said efforts were continuing to trace people allegedly connected with the incident.
The collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation, with around 200 emergency personnel involved in the initial response. The area’s narrow and congested lanes posed additional challenges for rescue teams trying to clear the rubble and reach those trapped.
The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of the numerous PG accommodations and multi-storey structures that have come up in Satya Niketan, a major residential hub for students of Delhi University’s South Campus. The locality has seen several residential properties converted into student accommodation over the years.
CM Gupta oversees rescue operations on day 2
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday arrived at Satya Niketan to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations, where a decades-old multi-storey building collapsed, leaving 6 dead and several injured.
Gupta, who visited the site on Sunday as well, was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during her on-site review.
The chief minister, who also met the injured at AIIMS, vowed strict punishment for the guilty, while her office said the government is in touch with the families of the injured students and is providing them the necessary support.