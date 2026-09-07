7 killed after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi; 12 rescued as NDRF says exact number of trapped not known

The death toll rose to seven after a 50-year-old multi-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, officials said on Monday. Police said another body was recovered from the debris.

Rescue teams have so far pulled out 12 people from the debris, while the exact number of people who may still be trapped is not known, the National Disaster Response Force said.

The rescue operation is expected to continue through the day.

National Disaster Response Force Inspector General (IG) Narendra Bundela said the federal contingency force did not have a "specific figure" on the number of people trapped under the debris.

The IG said the NDRF is using cutters, hydraulic jacks and canine teams to look for signs of life at the site.

Two NDRF technical teams have been deployed at the site since Sunday.

Rescue operations continued through the night after the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Teams of the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were involved in the rescue operation. Emergency personnel worked through the debris to trace those still feared trapped.

The five-storey structure, including a basement, was nearly 50 years old. It was being used as a PG accommodation and was located in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, known for its concentration of student accommodations and eateries near the university campus.