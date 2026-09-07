Satya Niketan building collapse: Phones ring from rubble for help as students remain trapped

NEW DELHI: It appears that no lessons were learned from the May 30 Saidulajab building collapse that claimed six lives, as a similar incident occurred in Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon. Both the sites are located merely 10 kilometres apart.
Locals claimed that collection of water over days of rain in the basement of the Satya Niketan building had weakened its foundation, which led to the collapse. The residents alleged that connivance of the civic officials with the building owner put the lives of students at risk.
After the Saidulajab incident, the agencies concerned—particularly the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)—assured to take corrective measures to avert any untoward incident due to officials’ negligence; the Satya Niketan tragedy proves that the claims were made only on papers.
Like the Saidulajab area, which is a major hub for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations, Satya Niketan is also a hub of students studying in various colleges of Delhi University’s South Campus.
According to an order issued by the South Zone of the MCD, the assistant engineer (building) and junior engineer (building) were suspended over alleged lapses in supervision related to the structure in Saidulajab.
Officials had said the building, estimated to be between five and seven storeys high, housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices.
Desperate phone calls for help were made by students trapped under the debris of the five-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, according to locals.
BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the incident site, said, “Besides others, we were getting calls even from those trapped under the rubble.”
On hearing a loud thud, the residents of nearby buildings rushed out of their homes only to see a pile of debris in place of the PG accommodation bustling with students. Several scrambled to remove the debris with bare hands and whatever tools they could get after the collapse of Hostel Daze, in the congested colony lined with private student hostels, eateries and shops near the heart of DU’s South Campus.
“Most of the students staying here hail from Keralam, Haryana and UP and study mainly at the Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. They were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed.
They made distress calls to their near and dear ones after getting trapped,” the residents claimed. Some construction work was on in the basement, where water had started accumulating. The foundation was also extremely weak, they further added.
The adjacent building also appeared to be at risk and was slightly leaning, a resident claimed, adding that around 50-60 students could still be inside the collapsed structure. Around 35-40 students were staying on the upper floors, and some of them were sleeping when the tragedy struck, another resident said. Work was being carried out in the basement, he claimed, adding that he managed to step out only minutes before the collapse. “As soon as I came out, the whole building collapsed,” he said.
A woman, who has been living in the area for the past 20-22 years, said that buildings in the locality were being constructed up to five-six floors. “Many houses have been converted into boys’ PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave them to operate,” she said.
Residents of nearby buildings felt a tremor after a five-storey building collapsed near Delhi University’s South Campus area. Police said a PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm, following which eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams were rushed to the spot.
According to locals, the building, known as Hostel Daze, had around 15 rooms, with two to three students sharing each. Construction work was underway in the basement, where water had reportedly accumulated. Students were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed.
Most students staying in the area are from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College.
The Satya Niketan locality has several private student hostels, eateries and shops. Locals said many buildings were being constructed up to five or six floors and subsequently converted into boys’ PG accommodations.
“We felt a slight tremor in our house. It felt like the ground shook, like an earthquake. We ran outside,” said Aditya Singh, a nearby resident. He said residents began clearing debris with their bare hands and whatever tools they could find in search of those trapped.
He added that the building’s foundation appeared extremely weak and said many students may have been inside as it was Sunday and raining.
Locals also said the adjacent building appeared to be at risk and was slightly leaning.
Another local resident said, “My son narrowly escaped after crossing the building on his bike moments before it collapsed. The structure came down with a loud crash immediately after he passed. It was a matter of seconds.”
There were many students trapped inside the building.