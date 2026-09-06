Six killed, several trapped after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; CM orders magisterial probe

The collapse has also raised questions over the safety of buildings being used as PG accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital.

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the BJP government over the safety of students living in such accommodations and asked who would be held responsible for their safety.

"What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?" Selja said.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated case and raised concerns over unauthorised construction in parts of Delhi.

Saigal alleged that some buildings have unapproved blueprints, additional floors added later or substandard construction, and questioned whether authorities responsible for approving building plans had adequately checked their safety.

"Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi, I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints weren't approved, extra floors were added, or the construction is substandard," he said.

He also called for restrictions on new construction in areas that are already overcrowded and over-built, saying authorities should consider stopping the sanctioning of new building plans in such areas and examine the safety of existing structures.

"At the very least, we should ban new construction in these areas. We must halt new construction, or stop sanctioning building plans, for areas that are already over-congested and over-built. These are the things that need to be addressed," he added.

NSUI president Vinod Jakhar described the situation as extremely grave and alleged that delays in the arrival of medical facilities, police and fire services may have affected the rescue effort.

"Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them. Had the medical facilities, medical teams, police, and fire brigade arrived on time, had all necessary resources and responsible officials been present promptly, perhaps more students could have been saved," Jakhar told ANI.

He demanded accountability and justice for the victims and those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajat Choudhary said the situation remained serious and appealed for speedy rescue efforts. He said ambulances and doctors were present in large numbers and urged both the Delhi and Central governments to ensure that those trapped were rescued quickly.

Choudhary also appealed to political parties not to politicise the tragedy and instead extend support to the affected families and those involved in the rescue operation.

"This is not the time for politics; those affected were someone's children. Instead of playing politics, one should offer support. The opposition should not do this; they should stand in solidarity," he said.

The locals also raised concerns over the condition and maintenance of other buildings in the area, where several houses have been converted into PGs.

Priyanka, who has lived in the area for over two decades, said, "Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back."

She added, "I have not seen any maintenance work ever being carried out. Since it was raining, most of the students were inside rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)