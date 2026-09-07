Six killed, 11 rescued after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan; CM Rekha Gupta visits site

A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, with the death toll rising to six, officials said on Monday.

One more person was rescued during overnight operations but was brought dead to hospital, taking the toll to six, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Rescue operations continued through the night after the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Teams of the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were involved in the rescue operation. Emergency personnel worked through the debris to trace those still feared trapped.

The five-storey structure, including a basement, was nearly 50 years old. It was being used as a PG accommodation and was located in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, known for its concentration of student accommodations and eateries near the university campus.