DU to compensate families of students killed in Satya Niketan PG collapse: Report

The University of Delhi has decided to provide financial compensation to the next of kin of students who died in the Satya Niketan paying guest (PG) building collapse, according to a report quoting officials familiar with the decision.

DU Vice-Chancellor has directed affiliated colleges to identify students who were living in the Satya Niketan area and submit details of those killed or injured. The compensation is reportedly expected to be provided from the Vice-Chancellor’s Fund, though the amount has not yet been finalised.

The multi-storey building, operating as a private student hostel, collapsed on Sunday near DU’s South Campus, killing seven people, including five students and two labourers, according to police. Five others were injured, while the rescue operation was completed on Monday.

The incident prompted an emergency response from South Campus colleges. Sri Venkateswara College and Motilal Nehru College reportedly opened their campuses to students unable to return to their PGs. Sri Venkateswara College suspended classes, converted classrooms into temporary shelters and provided food and essential supplies. Around 70 students reportedly stayed there overnight. Jesus and Mary College and Maitreyi College also extended assistance.

The collapse has renewed concerns over DU’s limited hostel capacity. With more than 250,000 students and only around 9,000 hostel beds, many students rely on private PGs.

The Delhi High Court is also hearing a PIL seeking an independent probe, structural safety audits of private student accommodations and ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family. Meanwhile, police have arrested the property owners, including Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh.