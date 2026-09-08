Satya Niketan PG ‘agreement draft’ goes viral, absolves owners of liability for injury or death

NEW DELHI: A purported rent agreement linked to the Satya Niketan paying guest (PG) accommodation surfaced online on Monday, drawing wide outrage.

The document circulating on social media contained a clause that appeared to absolve the hostel management of responsibility in cases of injury, death, or damage to tenants’ belongings.

According to the agreement, the PG would not be liable to pay any compensation if a tenant suffers personal injury or loss due to circumstances described as “beyond the control” of the establishment. These include situations such as fire, heavy rain, earthquakes, sealing of the premises, and other natural calamities. The clause explicitly extends to both physical harm and loss of personal property.