Delhi building collapse: The sound of rescue and the silence of loss

NEW DELHI: A different kind of noise was heard in Satya Niketan on Monday. Not the familiar sounds of students spilling out of cafes and dhabas, conversations flowing onto the streets and vehicles weaving through the crowded lanes, but of the relentless roar of JCB machines, ambulances and the anxious conversations of rescue teams.

The debris-laden vacant plot, where a multi-storey building housing PG accommodation had stood until it collapsed on Sunday, drew vacant stares from locals and onlookers alike.

It had been part of the neighbourhood’s everyday landscape; now, it was reduced to a heap of concrete, iron and dust. For those standing behind the barricades, the scene was a stark reminder of how close death had come.

More than 24 hours after the building collapsed, the neighbourhood remained suspended between grief and hope. Rescue teams worked through the night and into the second day, with bodies recovered in the early hours around 3 am and again at noon, nine hours apart.

At the site, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel moved through the debris while Delhi University students stood behind the barricades, their eyes fixed on the ruins, waiting for one announcement that their “missing friend” had been found.

The area had been cordoned off. Residents and students in nearby buildings were asked to remain there, while no one was allowed to enter or leave except officials on duty.