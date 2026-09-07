Delhi building collapse: High Court orders citywide PG audit; holds MCD, DU too responsible tragedy

A day after seven people were killed when a multi-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a one-week audit of PGs and hostels across the city and sought details from the Delhi University (DU) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the regulatory framework governing such accommodations.

The court said responsibility for the tragedy could not rest solely with building owners, observing that the MCD and DU also had a role to play.

It noted that students from outside Delhi were often forced to depend on private PG accommodation because of inadequate hostel facilities provided by the university.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the incident, directed the MCD to conduct an audit of PGs and hostels across the city within one week.

The court directed DU to submit details of outstation students and available hostel facilities. It also sought information from the MCD on whether a regulatory framework exists for PG accommodation, besides details of valid building permissions and any lapses by the authorities.

The bench observed that some PG owners recklessly undertake unauthorised construction, with buildings permitted for two floors sometimes being extended to six floors without strengthening the foundation.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, the Delhi government, the Delhi Police and the MCD, told the court that all possible steps were being taken to rescue those trapped under the debris.

“Government is actively monitoring the situation and some time is needed. All possible steps are being taken and rescue operations are underway. The authorities will take all decisions in the interest of everyone concerned and no stone will be left unturned,” Mehta told the court.

The court directed the authorities to file separate replies within 10 days and listed the matter for September 25.