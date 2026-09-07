Delhi building collapse: Absconding PG owner held; MCD suspends five officials as toll rises to seven

The owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, killing seven people, was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday, Delhi Police said.

The development comes after a massive search operation involving 10 teams was launched to trace him.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

According to a police source, soon after the building collapsed on Sunday, Gupta received a call from a person he knew, informing him about the incident. Gupta was in Gurugram at the time of the collapse. He then immediately switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding, leaving the city, the source said.

After procuring the owner's details, police teams tried to contact him, but he remained unreachable. Following this, a look out circular (LOC) was issued to trace his whereabouts and prevent him from leaving the country.

The police also shared the accused's details with several adjoining states and airports as part of efforts to locate him and ensure that he did not leave the country, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police formed 10 teams to trace Gupta. The teams included personnel from the southwest district, Special Staff and other units of the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation to locate him.