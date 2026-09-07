Delhi plans new PG safety policy, but attempts at regulation date back to 1993

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's plan to bring in a new safety policy for paying-guest accommodation may have been prompted by the Satya Niketan building collapse, but attempts to regulate PGs in the city go back more than three decades.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said her government is drafting a policy under which the owners of old buildings will have to submit structural audit reports and certify their safety before they can be used to accommodate paying guests or as nursing homes, schools and other commercial establishments.

The announcement came after the collapse of a building housing a PG in south Delhi's Satya Niketan.

But records show that attempts to regulate paying-guest accommodation in Delhi go back to at least 1993, followed over the years by fresh schemes, surveys, committees and proposals for registration and licensing.

A 2006 Delhi High Court judgment records that a "Paying Guest Residential Accommodation" scheme framed by the Centre was already in operation in the capital in 1993.

"With a view to provide affordable and hygienic accommodation to foreign and domestic tourists, the central government formulated a scheme as per which residential buildings could be used for providing boarding and lodging to tourists," the court said.

"It was a term of the scheme that the person availing benefit of the scheme should have his/her residence in the building. The scheme was called 'Paying Guest Residential Accommodation'," it added.