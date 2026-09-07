Box-like rooms, steep rents: How students survive in Satya Niketan's cramped PG maze

NEW DELHI: For students arriving in the national capital from across the country, Satya Niketan's proximity to Delhi University's South Campus makes it an easy place to look for a home, even when the room, food and facilities fall short.

The five-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people, housed a boys' PG. Its collapse has left students living in the neighbourhood in a state of uncertainty about the buildings around them, but also about why so many of them end up living in PGs in the first place.

For most freshers, Satya Niketan is one of the first places they hear about when they start looking for accommodation near South Campus. The lanes are full of PGs, messes, shops and cafes, and the metro station and colleges are within easy reach. With hostel accommodation unavailable at several colleges and limited even where it exists, students often have little room to be selective.

Roshan Pal, 18, a first-year student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College from Lucknow, had gone out with friends for ice cream around 1.10 pm on Sunday when they saw people running through the lane.

"We thought there was some fight or mob because the elections are coming up. We saw people running frantically and, within seconds, we saw a huge cloud of smoke spreading heavily. Then we realised a building had collapsed. I called the police myself," Roshan said.

He said that until around 1.30 pm, personnel from the South Campus police post were the only police personnel he saw at the spot. Students and locals had also rushed towards the building.

The accommodation available to students comes at sharply different prices.