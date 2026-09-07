Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to seven; 12 rescued, hospitalised at AIIMS

The death toll from the building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan rose to seven on Monday as rescue teams continued their search for a second day. Twelve people have been pulled from the debris, while Delhi Police arrested the building owner, Hariram, from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site again on the second day to take stock of the rescue work, and warned of strict action against officials responsible for the tragedy. Within hours of her visit, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioner of South zone Rakesh Kumar and four engineers were placed under suspension.

According to Gupta, nearly 80 per cent of the debris had been removed from the site where the around 30-year-old five-storey building stood before it came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, and rescuers were clearing rubble from the basement.

The chief minister also directed officials to seal all five-storey structures in the city.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm while repair work was underway at its basement. Locals alleged the basement was waterlogged that could have weakened the structure.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said a total of 12 people were brought to the hospital, of whom three -- Asgar Ali, 30, Neeraj Bawa, 19, and Aditya Kumar, 19 -- were in critical condition. The hospital said the identities of those killed were yet to be ascertained.

"A total of seven people have died, including a 75-year-old man. One person was discharged and one, Nitish Chib, 19, is in a stable condition," the hospital said in a statement.