Delhi building collapse: Rescue operation ends after 27 hours, no fresh casualties

The rescue operation at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi concluded on Monday evening, more than 27 hours after the five-storey structure came down, with no further casualties reported.

The operation ended around 5.10 pm, after which all rescue teams were withdrawn from the site, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Seven people were killed and 12 rescued from the debris after the building, which housed a paying guest accommodation for boys near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday. Five of those rescued are undergoing treatment, with three earlier reported to be in critical condition.

Police have arrested the building owner, Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh in connection with the collapse.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collapse.

(With inputs from PTI)