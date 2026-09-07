Satya Niketan building collapse: Congress terms 'four-engine' govt in Delhi a 'killing machine'

The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "PR balloon" had been deflated and terming the "four-engine government" in Delhi a killing machine claiming the lives of students.
A day after the five-storey building in the congested area near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed, killing seven people, the opposition party demanded that action be taken against all those responsible. It also demanded that affordable accommodation be provided to students, a rent control act be brought for hostels and PGs and Rs 1 crore compensation be given to the family of those who have lost their lives.
Addressing a press conference along with NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said it is unfortunate that there is no clarity even after 24 hours and the debris has not yet been fully cleared.
"There is no information on how many people are still trapped under the debris. The PG had 45 beds, it was Sunday, what if all the students were there? There were labourers working in the basement and students sit on the buildings steps as well. The police administration present there is not only failing to carry out relief and rescue operations properly, but is also engaged in the task of hiding the truth," the NSUI in-charge said.
He alleged that the BJP has constructed five-star party offices in every district which don't collapse, but bridges fall, roads break, and government buildings collapse.
"There are such incidents where students have lost their lives. In one place, a fire broke out in a coaching centre. In another, a library flooded with water. In yet another, a student died from an electric shock. The question is—when will the BJP government take responsibility and accountability for this?" Kumar asked.
Prime Minister Modi -- who addressed students at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce on Saturday -- has time to send congratulatory messages to Italian Premier Georgia Meloni but no time to visit Satya Niketan to express his condolences, he said.
"The question that will be asked and it is Modi ji's own words -- whether it is act of God or an act of fraud. This is act of fraud. The four-engine government of the BJP is a killing machine -- it is your MCD, your mayor, your MLA, you have a government in Delhi and an LG, you are the PM," Kumar said.
He alleged that the government has no value for the death of the students as the "BJP children" study abroad.
"The PR balloon that PM Modi inflated a day before, has been deflated by this act of God," Kumar said, alleging corruption as the reason behind the collapse.
Questions will be asked of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MLAs, the mayor, councillors and the MCD commissioner, he said.
Questions will also be asked of Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, who recites paeans in praise of Modi, Kumar said.
"We must avoid cover-up actions and ensure accountability. Narendra Modi went to SRCC for his PR, so why didn't he go to Satya Niketan. A 'Developed India' will be built from an 'Educated India'; India will not benefit from lies and PR. Therefore, through 'Chhatron ki Goonj', we are raising the voice of issues related to students and the education system," he said.
In his remarks, NSUI president Jakhar said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Sunday but it was astonishing that neither any police personnel nor a medical team, nor any rescue team was present at the scene. Besides, only one ambulance was present.
"As soon as they learned of the accident, NSUI activists rushed to the spot and provided all possible help to the students. At that time, many students were trapped under the debris and were screaming and crying for help. But the question is, until when will students and common people continue to fall victim to such accidents?" he said.
There are many such PG accommodations around the North and South Campuses of Delhi University that are dilapidated, he said.
"The people running these PGs are part of a nexus that has the full patronage of the BJP. That's why the MCD takes no action against them, because it is only interested in collecting fines to fill the government's coffers," he said.
Listing the demands of the party, Jakhar said hostels for students should be built inside Delhi University, illegally operated hostels and PGs should be shut down and a rent control act should be enacted for hostels and PGs.
"CM Rekha Gupta should take responsibility for the accident and action should be taken against the culprits. All PGs should be inspected, and proper rules and laws should be established. The government should provide appropriate compensation to the families who have lost their children and ensure better medical facilities for the injured students," he said.
The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation, collapsed while repair work was underway. Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.