Satya Niketan building collapse: Congress terms 'four-engine' govt in Delhi a 'killing machine'

The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "PR balloon" had been deflated and terming the "four-engine government" in Delhi a killing machine claiming the lives of students.

A day after the five-storey building in the congested area near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed, killing seven people, the opposition party demanded that action be taken against all those responsible. It also demanded that affordable accommodation be provided to students, a rent control act be brought for hostels and PGs and Rs 1 crore compensation be given to the family of those who have lost their lives.

Addressing a press conference along with NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said it is unfortunate that there is no clarity even after 24 hours and the debris has not yet been fully cleared.

"There is no information on how many people are still trapped under the debris. The PG had 45 beds, it was Sunday, what if all the students were there? There were labourers working in the basement and students sit on the buildings steps as well. The police administration present there is not only failing to carry out relief and rescue operations properly, but is also engaged in the task of hiding the truth," the NSUI in-charge said.

He alleged that the BJP has constructed five-star party offices in every district which don't collapse, but bridges fall, roads break, and government buildings collapse.

"There are such incidents where students have lost their lives. In one place, a fire broke out in a coaching centre. In another, a library flooded with water. In yet another, a student died from an electric shock. The question is—when will the BJP government take responsibility and accountability for this?" Kumar asked.