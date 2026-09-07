Delhi building collapse: Absconding PG owner held from Rajasthan; MCD suspends five officials as toll rises

The Delhi Police said it has apprehended Hariram Gupta, the owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, claiming the lives of seven people, from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

Police had earlier registered an FIR against Hariram Gupta and others in connection with the collapse and were trying to trace the building owner. The case includes charges related to culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others.

The Delhi Police had formed 10 teams to trace the building owner, comprising personnel from the local district police, Special Staff and other operational units, with each team headed by an officer of Additional DCP rank. They had also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building housing a boys' PG in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

The order of the copy, accessed by PTI, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone.

The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.

As rescue operations entered their second day on Monday, a total of 12 people have been rescued so far.