NHRC seeks time-bound plan to address DU hostel shortage after Satya Niketan collapse

NEW DELHI: Two days after the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan that exposed the precarious living conditions of many students, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Delhi government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prepare a comprehensive, time-bound plan to address the acute shortage of hostel accommodation for Delhi University students.

A bench headed by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo asked the Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi and the UGC Chairman to coordinate with Delhi University and submit a detailed, action-oriented report within four weeks. The Commission has set October 15 as the deadline.

The directive follows a complaint filed in 2025 by the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation, highlighting the lack of adequate and affordable accommodation for outstation students in the national capital.

According to the complaint, Delhi University has around 72,000 undergraduate students, but hostel infrastructure remains severely limited. As a result, a large number of students depend on private paying-guest accommodations and rented premises, which are often expensive and poorly regulated, adding to their financial burden and raising safety concerns.

The NHRC first took cognisance of the issue on September 30, 2025, under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and sought an action-taken report. After delays and reminders, the Commission examined the response submitted by the university.

While Delhi University acknowledged the accommodation challenges and referred to the need for infrastructure expansion, the NHRC found the response inadequate. It noted the absence of a clear assessment of existing hostel capacity, the extent of the shortfall, projections for additional demand, financial responsibilities and a concrete implementation timeline.