Northeast musician’s death: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh writes to Delhi CM for speedy probe

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has written a letter to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta drawing her attention to the brutal assault and subsequent death of Meitei musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in the city.

Acknowledging that the Delhi police initiated an investigation and detained certain suspects, Singh said the gravity of the crime called for prompt, stringent, and visible action.

“This heinous incident has triggered widespread grief, anger, and anxiety among the people of Manipur and the Northeast," Singh said.

"Given the prevailing socio-political sensitivities and past concerns surrounding the safety of people from the northeast residing in metropolitan centers, any perception of laxity, bias, or delay in delivering justice risks exacerbating public unrest,” Singh added.

Manipur's chief minister sought Gupta's personal intervention to ensure an expedited and high-level investigation which is fair, transparent, and conducted in a time-bound manner. He further requested her to ensure the arrest of all perpetrators and conspirators without delay and prosecution to the “fullest extent of the law.”

“Should circumstances warrant, the feasibility of transferring the case to an independent, specialised agency such as the CBI be proactively explored to reinforce complete public confidence,” Singh wrote.

Other political leaders from the northeast, too, demanded justice for the slain musician.

Manipur's Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas said he had urged the DGP of Manipur to immediately take up the matter with his Delhi counterpart and ensure swift, coordinated action.

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh viewed the guitarist’s passing as a great loss to his family, the music fraternity, and the people of Manipur.