Manipuri singer Vikram Singh's death sparks outrage in Northeast, opposition accuses govt of ‘culture of impunity’

The death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Kilokari Village, has sent shockwaves across the Northeast community and among Manipuris living in the national capital.

According to police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence. When he came downstairs to confront them, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows.

Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Manipuri activist and scholar Binalaxmi Nepram, who was with the family, said in a social media post that the family and members of the Manipur community had remained at the hospital and later waited for the post-mortem examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera accused the state and Union governments of creating a “culture of impunity” that, he alleged, contributed to the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.

“C. Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death,” Khera said, alleging that authorities had failed to consistently enforce rules against public nuisance.

“The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder,” he added.