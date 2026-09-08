Manipuri singer Vikram Singh's death sparks outrage in Northeast, opposition accuses govt of ‘culture of impunity’

The death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Kilokari Village, has sent shockwaves across the Northeast community and among Manipuris living in the national capital.
According to police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence. When he came downstairs to confront them, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows.
Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba, for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
Manipuri activist and scholar Binalaxmi Nepram, who was with the family, said in a social media post that the family and members of the Manipur community had remained at the hospital and later waited for the post-mortem examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera accused the state and Union governments of creating a “culture of impunity” that, he alleged, contributed to the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.
“C. Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death,” Khera said, alleging that authorities had failed to consistently enforce rules against public nuisance.
“The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder,” he added.
Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam called for exemplary punishment for those responsible for Singh's death.
“Whether a person is from India's Northeast or the so-called ‘mainstream’ or ‘mainland’ India, life with dignity matters; exemplary punishment must be given to those who have snatched away our beloved Vikram, a gentle soul and gifted, pioneering guitarist,” Akoijam said.
He added that his office had spent the day coordinating with the police, AIIMS, volunteers and Singh's family. Akoijam also said the Deputy Commissioner of Police had informed him that eight accused had been arrested.
Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over Singh's death and remembered his contribution to music and the cultural life of the state.
“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect,” he said in a social media post.
According to police, a PCR call regarding the alleged assault on Singh was received at Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station on September 7, 2026.
Police said a preliminary inquiry indicated that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery workers and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village. When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted.
Police have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended.
(With inputs from ANI)