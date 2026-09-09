Delhi Police debunks claims of mobile jammers at Satya Niketan rescue site

NEW DELHI: Days after a PG collapsed in Satya Niketan, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring five, the Delhi Police rejected claims that mobile phone jammers had been deployed at the rescue site. Police said that networks were fully operational and that Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire teams were coordinating seamlessly via mobile phones. Taking to social media platform X, police said that the rumours were false.

“FACT CHECK: Rumours of mobile jammers at the Satya Niketan rescue site are completely FALSE. Networks are fully operational. Delhi Police, NDRF, & Fire teams are coordinating seamlessly via mobile. Media and citizens are broadcasting live from the site with no disruption. Do not spread engagement-driven misinformation. Rely on verified official updates only,” police wrote on X.

The clarification came amid claims circulating on social media alleging that mobile jammers had been installed at the site, where a multi-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest facility collapsed, claiming the lives of seven students.