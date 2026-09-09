MCD steps up crackdown on illegal, dangerous buildings; 34 demolitions in a day

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its crackdown on dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions on Wednesday, following the Chief Minister’s direction to the civic body to use bulldozers against illegal structures.

As part of the intensive enforcement exercise carried out on Wednesday, 34 demolition actions were undertaken across all 12 zones of the MCD. In addition, 17 properties were sealed, 22 show-cause notices were issued and four demolition orders were passed.

The civic body had also carried out enforcement action on Tuesday, during which 17 properties were demolished and five others were sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building Bye-Laws.

Among the major demolition actions carried out during Wednesday’s enforcement drive, action was taken at Property No. 1412, Gali Gondni Wali, Kucha Chelan, Jama Masjid. During the operation, two panels of the ground-floor roof and one partition wall were demolished with the assistance of personnel from Jama Masjid police station.

Additionally, demolition action was undertaken at Property No. 3881, Sadak Prem Narain, Bazar Sitaram, for unauthorised construction.

Further, action was taken against properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka, as part of the MCD’s drive to address structurally unsafe buildings.

At Property No. C-1/19, Rana Pratap Bagh, demolition action was carried out, during which four panels of the RCC roof slab on the third floor and one panel of the RCC slab on the first floor were demolished. The reinforcement was cut with the assistance of a gas cutter, while brick walls on the second floor were also demolished.

Similarly, demolition action was undertaken at Property No. D-2A, Sardar Nagar, Model Town. During the operation, three RCC slab panels were demolished and the reinforcement was cut with the help of a gas cutter.

The civic body has made it clear that the enforcement drive against unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and dangerous structures will be further intensified in the coming days. Several other properties have already been identified for major enforcement action.