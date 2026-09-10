Delhi Police orders SHOs, ACPs to regularly engage with students in PGs, rented accommodation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a detailed order mandating its SHOs and ACPs to undertake regular interactions with students living in PGs and address their concerns promptly and, coordinate with other departments or agencies to ensure the same. The order came after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed that law enforcement agency to proactively address security concerns of students living in PG, rented and other accommodations.
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had emphasised strengthening police outreach and confidence building amongst the student community. Taking this into consideration, the order issued by Delhi Police has directed its officials to carry out a structured and proactive interaction with the locals immediately. The police have been directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by September 20.
According to the order, all SHOs and ACsP, particularly in the student hubs, have been directed to undertake regular interaction with collegegoers and students residing in PG/rented accommodations within their respective jurisdictions.
During such interactions, the officers shall identify the security and safety concerns of the students, assess local issues relating to crime, harassment, safety of women, accommodation-related concerns and other matters affecting their sense of security, take prompt corrective and preventive measures in respect of issues falling within the jurisdiction and mandate of the local police and coordinate with other civic agencies wherever required.
The exercise should be undertaken in a purposeful and responsive manner, with emphasis on establishing direct communication between the local police and the student community and creating greater confidence in the availability and accessibility of police assistance.
The L-G had also directed outreach efforts to ensure substantive field engagement and meaningful follow-up. The government is also fast-tracking a unified policy to strictly regulate, monitor, and license private PG accommodations.
The L-G has also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to identify suitable land parcels for student accommodations and engage with university officials for developing hostel facilities. Sandhu, in a post on X, said he met DDA officials at Lok Niwas to review options for alternative accommodation facilities.