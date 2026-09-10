Delhi Police orders SHOs, ACPs to regularly engage with students in PGs, rented accommodation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a detailed order mandating its SHOs and ACPs to undertake regular interactions with students living in PGs and address their concerns promptly and, coordinate with other departments or agencies to ensure the same. The order came after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed that law enforcement agency to proactively address security concerns of students living in PG, rented and other accommodations.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had emphasised strengthening police outreach and confidence building amongst the student community. Taking this into consideration, the order issued by Delhi Police has directed its officials to carry out a structured and proactive interaction with the locals immediately. The police have been directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by September 20.

According to the order, all SHOs and ACsP, particularly in the student hubs, have been directed to undertake regular interaction with collegegoers and students residing in PG/rented accommodations within their respective jurisdictions.