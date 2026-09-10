Delhi Satya Niketan building collapsed after ground-floor wall was removed to make space for a shop

NEW DELHI: Shudhanshu Lovneesh, the 31-year-old paying guest (PG) operator, has been arrested in the Satya Niketan case that claimed seven lives.

Lovneesh is a resident of Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi. He completed his graduation from Delhi University in 2019. In 2022, he, along with his friend Shubham Tyagi, started operating the PG accommodations in the Satya Niketan under the name of “Hostel Daze”.

At present, he runs seven PGs in the area. In August 2025, he and Tyagi leased four floors of the collapsed building for `1.05 lakh per month. The property was rented at a relatively lower rate due to its dilapidated condition. Despite being aware that the ongoing construction work could affect the structural integrity of the building as a whole, officials said, he continued it.

Earlier, the labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, 35, a resident of Bihar, was arrested from UP. Kumar had told police that he was engaged in renovation work at the building and had been assigned the project by Mahesh Gupta around 10 days ago. The work involved levelling the basement with the ground floor.