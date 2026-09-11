MCD demolishes illegal structures at Satya Niketan, identifies 1,523 PG buildings across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday carried out demolition action at Satya Niketan as part of a city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws.

The action at Satya Niketan comes amid heightened scrutiny of buildings in the area following the recent building collapse. The civic body said demolition action was undertaken at 25 properties across all 12 zones on Thursday. Besides the demolitions, four properties were sealed, six show-cause notices were issued and four demolition orders were passed for violations.

The Corporation also carried out demolition action at Vasant Kunj in the South West Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone, Krishna Park in the Central Zone, Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar in the North East Zone.

In the Old Delhi Zone, action was taken against a property at Delhi Gate Bazaar in Daryaganj, where two roof panels on the fifth floor were demolished and cut down with the assistance of personnel from the Daryaganj police station.

The civic body also said the enforcement exercise was being conducted across Delhi to ensure compliance with planning and building norms and to take action against unauthorised and dangerous constructions.

Meanwhile, the MCD has identified 1,523 buildings housing operational PG accommodations across Delhi during a comprehensive field survey. These buildings are estimated to accommodate around 33,500 occupants.

The survey is part of the civic body's ongoing enforcement and regulatory exercise following increased focus on the safety and legality of PG accommodations. The civic body is further consolidating the details collected during the field exercise and will take necessary action against properties in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The latest drive follows extensive enforcement action by the MCD on Wednesday, when 41 properties were demolished and 61 others were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.