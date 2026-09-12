Three held for Anti-BRICS graffiti in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with the anti-BRICS graffiti incident in the national capital amid the ongoing summit in which several foreign dignitaries are taking part.

According to the police, banned organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) was behind the incident.

Three people arrested, including mastermind who was in direct contact with foreign handler, receiving foreign funding and managing operations of SFJ in India, a senior police officer said.

Security across the national capital has already been beefed up due to the ongoing BRICS Summit. The traffic arrangements have also been put in place due to the summit.