Delhi

Three held for Anti-BRICS graffiti in New Delhi

According to the police, banned organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) was behind the incident.
Security personnel deployed as part of heightened security arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Security personnel deployed as part of heightened security arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday.Photo | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
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NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with the anti-BRICS graffiti incident in the national capital amid the ongoing summit in which several foreign dignitaries are taking part. 

According to the police, banned organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) was behind the incident. 

Three people arrested, including mastermind who was in direct contact with foreign handler, receiving foreign funding and managing operations of SFJ in India, a senior police officer said. 

Security across the national capital has already been beefed up due to the ongoing BRICS Summit. The traffic arrangements have also been put in place due to the summit. 

Security personnel deployed as part of heightened security arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi on high alert for BRICS Summit with 15,000 police, 200 paramilitary companies deployed
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