Three held for Anti-BRICS graffiti in New Delhi; SFJ link suspected

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with graffiti carrying anti-BRICS messages that appeared in the capital during the ongoing summit, which is being attended by several foreign dignitaries.

Police said the banned outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ) was allegedly behind the incident. The three suspects—Preetpal, Harminder Singh and Sheeshpal—were arrested from Faridkot in Punjab. According to police, the accused allegedly painted objectionable slogans on walls near the Singhu border on September 6. The Special Cell subsequently registered a case and launched an investigation.

A senior police officer said Preetpal, suspected to be the mastermind, was allegedly in direct contact with foreign-based handler and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Investigators claimed he received foreign funding and was involved in managing SFJ-related activities in India.

Police said the suspects were traced after CCTV footage from the Singhu border was examined. The vehicle allegedly used during the graffiti incident has also been recovered. Pannun, who heads the banned pro-Khalistan group SFJ, had earlier claimed responsibility for the graffiti in a post on X. The three accused are being questioned at Alipur police station.

Interrogated