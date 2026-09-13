ABVP releases manifesto for DUSU polls, focuses on housing, safety and academic reforms

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls. It outlines a student-focused agenda centred on accommodation, safety, participation and academic reforms.

Based on the four themes of “A- Awas, B- Bhagidari, V- Vishwas, P- Parinaam”, the manifesto proposes measures to address long-standing student concerns at Delhi University. Key promises include expanding hostel infrastructure, improving safety, particularly for women, and making examinations and internal assessments more transparent.

The ABVP panel for the polls comprises Yash Dabas (president), Ishu Maurya (vice president), Riya Chhawdi (secretary) and Lakshya Raj Singh (joint secretary). The organisation has also been campaigning across colleges, hostels and private accommodations, highlighting issues related to housing, campus safety and career opportunities.

Student accommodation is a major focus of the manifesto, especially after the recent Satya Niketan incident. The organisation has proposed new hostels, safety audits of paying guest accommodations, stricter enforcement of fire safety norms and a dedicated accommodation cell and helpline.

On women’s safety, the manifesto proposes increased security patrols, better campus lighting, more women security personnel and sanitary vending machines. It also calls for stronger grievance redressal systems, including Internal Complaints Committees, along with mental health support services.