Coffee: The Beauty Bean

I love coffee for the way it wakes up the senses, but over the years I have also come to appreciate this humble bean as a wonderful beauty ingredient. Coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants and contains caffeine, making it an interesting addition to both skincare and haircare rituals.

The coffee glow

Coffee contains antioxidant compounds, including polyphenols, which help protect the skin from oxidative stress. Caffeine can temporarily help reduce the appearance of puffiness and tired-looking skin, giving the face a fresher appearance.

But where coffee really shines, in my opinion, is as a body exfoliant. Finely ground coffee can help buff away dead surface cells, leaving the skin feeling wonderfully smooth and soft. Add a nourishing oil and you have a simple little spa treatment sitting right in your kitchen.

I particularly love using a coffee scrub on the elbows, knees, hands and feet.

One important caution, though: please don't attack your skin with coffee grounds! Vigorous scrubbing can irritate the skin. The face, especially, needs a much gentler touch.

And what about your hair?

Caffeine has become an interesting ingredient in modern haircare. Research has explored its effects on hair follicles and the hair-growth cycle, although we still need more evidence before claiming that coffee can treat hair loss.

For the scalp, I prefer a properly formulated caffeine serum, tonic or hair product rather than rubbing coffee grounds into it. Coffee grounds can be abrasive and difficult to wash out.

My favourite coffee beauty rituals

For a body polish: Mix 2 tablespoons of finely to medium-ground pure coffee with 1 tablespoon of almond, coconut or jojoba oil and a teaspoon of honey. Massage very gently onto damp skin and rinse.

For a simple face mask: Mix 1 teaspoon of very finely powdered coffee with 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt and half a teaspoon of honey. Apply a thin layer for 5–10 minutes and rinse without scrubbing.

For tired-looking eyes: Cool freshly brewed coffee completely and refrigerate it. Soak clean cotton pads and place them over closed eyes for a few minutes. The cooling effect, together with caffeine, may temporarily reduce puffiness. Never put coffee into the eyes.