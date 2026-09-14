Delhi HC directs MCD, NDMC to videograph seizure of goods from street vendors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD and the NDMC to videograph the seizure of goods from street vendors and issue seizure memos within 24 hours.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan said the memos should mention the date of seizure, the list of goods seized, the shelf numbers where the goods are stored, any penalty or fine to be paid, and details of the officer concerned.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Rehri Patri Ekta Manch. The organisation alleged that the MCD and NDMC do not prepare seizure memos or give vendors a list of the goods seized. It said vendors are only given a receipt for payment of the fine in the evening.

The bench said both civic bodies were required to follow Section 19 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The provision requires a list of seized goods to be prepared and a copy given to the vendor.

The court, however, allowed the MCD and NDMC to issue the seizure memos within 24 hours.