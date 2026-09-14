Delhi HC directs MCD, NDMC to videograph seizure of goods from street vendors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD and the NDMC to videograph the seizure of goods from street vendors and issue seizure memos within 24 hours.
A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan said the memos should mention the date of seizure, the list of goods seized, the shelf numbers where the goods are stored, any penalty or fine to be paid, and details of the officer concerned.
The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Rehri Patri Ekta Manch. The organisation alleged that the MCD and NDMC do not prepare seizure memos or give vendors a list of the goods seized. It said vendors are only given a receipt for payment of the fine in the evening.
The bench said both civic bodies were required to follow Section 19 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The provision requires a list of seized goods to be prepared and a copy given to the vendor.
The court, however, allowed the MCD and NDMC to issue the seizure memos within 24 hours.
“Considering the difficulties expressed by the authorities that if seizure memos are prepared on the spot, other vendors who are in the area tend to escape action, the MCD and NDMC are permitted to issue seizure memos, in accordance with law, within an outer limit of 24 hours from the seizure,” the bench said in an order passed on September 10.
The advocates representing the MCD and NDMC told the court that seizures are usually carried out first. The seizure memo, along with the fine receipt, is then prepared in the evening and handed to the vendor.
The NDMC’s counsel said the authorities maintain a warehouse where seized goods are stored on designated shelves. The shelf number is also mentioned in the receipt given to the vendor.
The counsel said the goods are released after the vendor pays the fine. Officials also videograph or photograph the seizure, depending on the resources available at the time.