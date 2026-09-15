Compelling rape survivor to continue pregnancy impairs right to dignity: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that compelling a rape survivor to continue with a pregnancy resulting from sexual assault and forcing motherhood upon her against her will would seriously impair her right to live with dignity.

The court made the observation while allowing the plea of a 15-year-old rape survivor seeking termination of her pregnancy, which had crossed 30 weeks of gestation.

Justice Madhu Jain, in an order passed September 8, said the advanced stage of pregnancy could not be considered in isolation from the minor’s rights to bodily autonomy, dignity and reproductive choice.

"In cases arising out of sexual assault, compelling a survivor to continue with a pregnancy resulting from the assault and thereby fastening upon her the responsibility of motherhood against her will would amount to a serious impairment of her right to live with dignity," the court said.

The court noted that while the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act permits termination beyond 20 weeks and up to 24 weeks for specified categories of women subject to statutory conditions, the fact that the pregnancy had crossed the statutory limit could not, by itself, deprive the minor of consideration of her rights.

It said a woman's right over her body necessarily included the right to decide whether she wished to become a mother.

"To compel a survivor of sexual assault to carry and deliver a child conceived as a consequence of the alleged assault might subject her to further and enduring physical and psychological trauma," the court said.

The court, however, said the advanced gestational age required heightened medical caution and that any procedure would remain subject to an assessment of the girl's physical fitness, medical feasibility and other safeguards.