Delhi: Family and friends of gym trainer who was shot dead block MG Road for two hours

NEW DELHI: Family members and relatives of a man who was shot dead in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Moday staged a protest, blocking roads for over two hours and disrupting traffic movement towards Gurugram and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road on Tuesday, police sources said.

The protest was held near the Arjan Garh Metro Station on MG Road following the killing of a man in the Aya Nagar area.

The family members blocked roads leading towards Gurugram and the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road for over two hours, affecting traffic movement on the busy stretch, the sources said.

The traffic police issued an advisory saying traffic movement on MG Road was likely to be affected due to the protest and asked commuters to avoid the affected stretch. The traffic police diverted the traffic from Chattarpur’s CDR Chowk.

Commuters who were travelling between Gurugram and Mehrauli were advised to take the alternative route via NH-48, Mahipalpur and Andheri Mor. Similarly, those travelling from Mehrauli towards Gurugram were advised to use Andheria Mor, Mahipalpur and NH-48, the Delhi Traffic Police said in the post.