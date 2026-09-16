Supreme Court pulls up ED, Delhi police over delay in Unitech trial, seeks case details

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up investigating agencies over the delay in the trial against Unitech directors and directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Delhi Police to submit details of all cases against them to ensure speedy justice for 22,000 homebuyers.

"Where has the money gone? Has it travelled beyond country? What is the role of the investigating agency? Law should be lucid. Confusion created by law is benefitting accused," said a Bench of Justices Pardiwala and K Viswanathan.

The court said it would create a special court to exclusively hear the cases and ensure there was no further delay in providing relief to the homebuyers.

"Law should take its own course but no further leeway should be given to accused persons," it said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 30.