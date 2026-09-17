Delhi High Court warns of halting DUSU poll results over campus violence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre, Delhi University, and the city police for allegedly failing to control violence during the campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled on September 18, saying, "Democracy can't be converted into a criminal society."

"We are more than conscious that we are a democratic society, but we are also conscious that this democracy can't be converted into a criminal society," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

The bench sought a report from the DU, Delhi Police, and the government on the issue by tomorrow, warning that it may stay the counting of votes and declaration of results if it is not satisfied with the action.

“Delhi Police as also DU shall also file status report as to action taken by them once the incident of unruly conduct and violation of Lyngdoh Committee, the order of the Court, and code of conduct was found. Depending on the status report to be filed under our order, necessary directions shall be passed tomorrow,” the bench said.

The bench added, “No excuses will be accepted by the court and we are making it very clear that, though we are not staying or postponing the election but, if we are not satisfied with your action, we can pass harsher order staying the counting or declaration of results. We feel unless such orders are passed, no one is going to listen. It’s very very sad.”