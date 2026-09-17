Delhi High Court warns of halting DUSU poll results over campus violence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre, Delhi University, and the city police for allegedly failing to control violence during the campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled on September 18, saying, "Democracy can't be converted into a criminal society."
"We are more than conscious that we are a democratic society, but we are also conscious that this democracy can't be converted into a criminal society," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.
The bench sought a report from the DU, Delhi Police, and the government on the issue by tomorrow, warning that it may stay the counting of votes and declaration of results if it is not satisfied with the action.
“Delhi Police as also DU shall also file status report as to action taken by them once the incident of unruly conduct and violation of Lyngdoh Committee, the order of the Court, and code of conduct was found. Depending on the status report to be filed under our order, necessary directions shall be passed tomorrow,” the bench said.
The bench added, “No excuses will be accepted by the court and we are making it very clear that, though we are not staying or postponing the election but, if we are not satisfied with your action, we can pass harsher order staying the counting or declaration of results. We feel unless such orders are passed, no one is going to listen. It’s very very sad.”
The bench also directed the lawyers for student organisations to be present in court on September 18 at 12 pm, when the matter will be taken up for hearing.
The bench made the observation while hearing a petition filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda, alleging widespread violations including the use of large vehicle cavalcades, rallies, roadshows, printed campaign material, entry of outsiders and deployment of excessive supporters.
The petition sought directions to ensure strict enforcement of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, anti-defacement guidelines and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election code of conduct during the 2026-27 elections.
The petition further alleged incidents of violence, vandalism and clashes involving candidates, supporters and outsiders during the ongoing campaign.
He further showed the court pictures of the violence, claiming that persons associated with the candidates brandished guns and threatened the students of the university. He claimed that the professors were beaten up and many people had to hide to escape violence.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma appeared for the Central government and stated that what happened on September 16 was completely reprehensible and that the guilty should be brought to justice.